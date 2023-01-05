Bajrang Dal tore down Pathaan posters at the Alpha One mall in Ahmedabad and even threatened the multiplex officials to not release the film.

Pathaan controversy has fuelled up even further with groups restoring to street violence. Although the makers have held back the release of the film’s trailer, it seems that the protests have failed to die down. While earlier it was all about politicians and other Hindu groups raising objection over the content in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, we recently hear, that the Bajrang Dal group resorted to vandalism at a popular mall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and even went on threaten the multiplex authorities.

Pathaan Row: Hindu group vandalizes and tears down posters of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan in Ahmedabad mall

In the recent news report, Hindu group Bajrang Dal visited the Alpha One mall in Ahmedabad and caused a massive commotion in the multiplex area, by tearing down the posters of Pathaan and destroying the cut-out posters of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Furthermore, the group also threatened the multiplex officials to ban the release of the film in theatres. In a video shared online by ANI, we can see the group members shouting slogans and destroying the mall property, despite the multiple warnings from mall authorities.

For the unversed, the song ‘Besharam Rang’ came under the scanner after Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in the song. Many supporters of Hindu groups found the using of the colour as objectionable since it holds meaning in the Hindu religion. Owing to the same, some politicians too demanded a ban on the release of the film. Apart from that, some community leaders also raised objection to the word Pathaan.

Amidst these multiple controversies, the production house Yash Raj Films is yet to respond to the same. The film’s trailer is expected to hit the tube on January 10 and later, the action entertainer is expected to release on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

