‘83: Ranveer Singh to spend time with Kapil Dev to prep for the film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh is gearing for his next project, ‘83 in which he will essay the role of former Indian Cricket Team Captain Kapil Dev. The cricketer led India to win World Cup in 1983. As Kabir Khan is ready to relive those moments through his film, Ranveer is leaving no stone unturned to prep for the film. As per latest reports, the actor is set to spend time with the former cricketer to prep for the film.

Ranveer Singh is planning a Delhi trip and is determined to live and breathe moments to get into the character. The actor wants to spend as much time as possible with Kapil Dev before he kickstarts shooting. Ranveer said that he is looking forward to spending time with Kapil Dev after two days in Dharamshala. He said that the cricketer is kind, generous, warm and funny. It is first kind of experience for the actor that he will get to study Kapil Dev himself to get into the role. He is thrilled to be learning about the legend himself.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. The film ’83 would be Ranveer Singh’s first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Touted as the “biggest sports film” of the country, ’83 is slated to be released on 10 April, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

