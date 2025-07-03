EXCLUSIVE: Distributor mandate for Week 3 of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par REVEALED – No more popular weekend pricing, no show before 10:00 am, no cluttering of shows between 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

The Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par will successfully enter its third week tomorrow, that is, July 4. Before its release, Bollywood Hungama did two stories to inform readers about the mandate given by the distributors to the exhibitors with regards to the distribution of shows. In this story, we’ll focus on the mandate provided by PVR Inox Pictures to cinemas across the country for the third week of the film.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The distributors have informed the theatres that from Friday, July 4, there should be no early morning show. Shows should commence only from 10:00 am. Secondly, cluttering of shows between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm will not be allowed. The distributors have requested that cinemas plan shows with sufficient gaps and that they should adequately cover all time slots. This is because different sets of audience prefer different time slots, based on their preference, ticket price, availability of time etc. Hence, everyone should get the show of their choice.”

The source continued, “At the same time, it has been seen that Sitaare Zameen Par attracts a chunk of the audience in the evening and night shows. Therefore, theatres are required to play maximum shows after 5:00 pm.”

The source further said, “The theatres are asked to go for regular weekend pricing. Moreover, the pricing should be aligned with the pricing of the national chains in the vicinity of the theatres. Lastly, the exhibitors have been asked not to go for any discount, combos or price reductions.”

Earlier mandate

As per the first directive sent 4 days before the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, there should be no show of the film before 9:00 am. They asked cinema halls to opt for popular weekend pricing for the film. If the single screen wanted to play the film, the exhibitor would be required to have all shows of Sitaare Zameen Par. Two-screen cinemas had to allot 8 shows. Multiplexes with 3, 4, 5 and 6 screens were asked to play 11, 14, 16 and 19 shows a day respectively. For 7-screen multiplexes, 22 shows were a must while for 8-screen plexes, 25 shows were mandatory in a day. There should be 28 shows in 9-screen cinemas and for multiplexes with 10 screens or more, the requirement was 31 shows.

In the revised mail, the distributor informed all the theatres and multiplexes that on the day of release, that is, Friday, June 20, they can’t play any show before 11 am. And that’s not all. The theatres were also requested to play a maximum of 4 shows only of Sitaare Zameen Par between 11 am and 6 pm.

