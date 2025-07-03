Son of Sardaar 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2012 hit film, is already creating a buzz with its exciting updates. One of the key highlights of the film will be a lively dance sequence featuring superstar Ajay Devgn and celebrated Punjabi-Indian actress Neeru Bajwa. According to a source close to the actress, the track is expected to be one of the standout moments in the film.

Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgn and Neeru Bajwa shoot for epic dance track; deets inside!

The source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "It's an interesting bit. The song was shot in 3 days in Patiala at the Sheesh Mahal and Qila Mubarakh, as these were the archaeological restoration sites that have been closed for years and opened up now. Son of Sardaar 2 title song is the first Hindi song which was shoot there after the restoration work was completed. Neeru rehearsed dedicatedly for 2 days. Neeru's vibe got all the dancers and crew into the authentic punjabi dance vibes. Infact, she and Ajay had a gala time rehearsing on the set. One can say that they were naturals as both being Punjabis they automatically came into synch and their rhythm, which is evident from the smiles and punjab warmth and joy on their faces which one can see in the song.”

This vibrant dance number was shot in the historical sites of Sheesh Mahal and Qila Mubarak in Patiala, which recently reopened after extensive restoration. Notably, this marks the first Hindi song filmed at these iconic locations post-renovation, adding a special cultural significance to the sequence.

Neeru Bajwa, known for her charismatic screen presence and deep-rooted Punjabi heritage, reportedly infused the set with an authentic Punjabi energy, making it a joyful experience for the entire cast and crew. Her chemistry with Ajay Devgn, both being Punjabis, is expected to bring an organic charm to the track.

While the first film starred Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead, Son of Sardaar 2 will feature Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes the late Mukul Dev in a significant part. The film, set against the backdrop of Scotland, is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja.

Son of Sardaar 2 is scheduled for release on July 25, and this high-energy song is already shaping up to be one of the film’s biggest attractions.

Also Read: Son of Sardaar 2 teaser video drops: Ajay Devgn returns with double the comedy, chaos, and Punjabi swagger

More Pages: Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.