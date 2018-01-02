Padmavati row: Merwar Dynasty opposes film despite name change and green signal from CBFC

Just a few days ago it was reported that CBFC had decided to invite historians to watch Padmavati. Now the board has agreed to give a green signal to the film’s release by making a few modifications in the film and also altering the title from Padmavati to Padmavat.

But nonetheless, the Padmavati makers continue to face opposition and now the 76th Custodian of Merwar Dynasty, Arvind Singh has raised objection over the board’s decision. They have reportedly stated their displeasure over the decision, further questioning the law about not having clauses that filmmakers must follow whilst making historical films. Singh, who was in the panel to review the film, described it as a pointless film which takes no sides –whether it is of the Rajput or the Sultanate. He further also questioned about how he would justify if the future generation questions between reality and what is chronicled in the film.

Arvind Singh, we hear, will also be taking legal action against the makers to stall the release of the film by moving the court when it reopens this week and has allegedly even spoken to his lawyers.

Voicing out similar opinion about the film’s plotline was also Vishvaraj Singh, grandson of former Merwar ruler Bhagwat Singh. While he was called by the board to review the film, he couldn’t make it. However, he did state about his opinion on the film by mentioning that the title change from Padmavati to Padmavat was a synthetic modification but didn’t serve the purpose of their fight which is against distortion of history. Although he did not extend his support towards the unrest around the film, he did add that it is not a legitimate film and lacks accuracy.

The film titled Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has now been changed to Padmavat after Sanjay Leela Bhansali claimed that the film was inspired by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poetry by the same name.