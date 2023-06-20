Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, which has just delivered a sleeper hit with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke that has raked Rs. 70 cr and counting, announces a strong line up of 15 films.

Maddock Films has had three successful projects back to back this year - Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and the recently released Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which continues to hold strong at the box office.

Here's a list of the line up of 15 upcoming films.

1. Shahid, Kriti’s untitled film, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, releasing on 7th December.

2. Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, directed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalka.

3. Happy Teachers Day starring Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan, directed by Mikhil Musale.

4. Pooja Meri Jaan starring Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz, directed by Navjot Gulati & Co directed by Vipasha Arvind.

5. Sarvgunn Sampann starring Vaani Kapoor & Ishwak Singh, directed by Sonali Rattan Deshmukh.

6. Murder Mubarak starring Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Karishma Kapoor, directed by Homi Adajania.

7. Rumi Ki Sharafat starring Radhika Madan & Varun Sharma, directed by Prashant Bhagia.

8. Munjya starring Abhay Verma & Sharvari Wagh, Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

9. Tehran starring John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar & Neeru Bajwa, directed by Arun Gopalan.

10. IKKIS starring Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda directed by Sriram Raghavan.

11. Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Laxman Utekar.

12. Shiddat 2 starring Sunny Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra directed by Karan Sharma.

13. VOV - Vampires Of Vijay Nagar.

14. Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana directed by Amar Kaushik.

15. Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon directed by Amar Kaushik.

