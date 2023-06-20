Ameesha Patel opens-up on cheque bounce case, “I trust our judiciary to render justice and that would be the correct medium for people to know the facts”

Actress Ameesha Patel recently surrendered at the Ranchi Civil Court in connection to a cheque bounce case. She was granted bail by the senior division judge DN Shukla and was asked to appear before the court again on June 21. The case dates back to 2018 when producer and businessman Ajay Kumar Singh accused her of not returning the money she allegedly took from him to produce a film.

Ameesha Patel opens-up on cheque bounce case, “I trust our judiciary to render justice and that would be the correct medium for people to know the facts”

Ameesha has opened up on the case through a statement, which read, “I am inundated with messages from my fans and well-wishers, regarding certain matters at Ranchi. I have since the inception of the case maintained gracefully silent that I choose to continue to keep and respectfully let the law take its due course. It is unfortunate that my silence, dignity and respect for the system has been taken advantage of by Mr. Ajay from Ranchi, who has chosen to spread an environment of bias by creating a public spectacle and to make himself famous at my expense, of what is otherwise due legal process. The complaint made with ulterior motives is wrong and will ultimately be dealt with by the court system.”

She added, “The Hon’ble Supreme Court is seeing through it as it deserves to be and has stayed the proceedings for cheating and breach of trust. I have never made a media spectacle of this fact. It’s below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels. I trust our judiciary to render justice and that would be the correct medium for people to know the facts. To all my fans, well-wishers and supporters, I would like to assure that all is well. Pettiness naturally survives on falsehood and manipulation. Let’s channel our energy and focus on the good and positive things in life rather than some manipulative individual’s thirst for fame fuelled with cheap ulterior motives.”

On the work front, Ameesha Patel will next be seen in Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film, which is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), will release in theatres on August 11.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel reveals, “I was selected for Lagaan but was replaced later, I was disappointed because…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.