Suniel Shetty has today announced his collaboration with Branquila Brand Ventures, the integrated brand management agency founded by Sandeep Dahiya. Effective immediately, Branquila Brand Ventures assumes responsibility for managing Suniel Shetty's brand and businesses across multiple avenues. This is the first time that Suniel Shetty has got an agency on-board, to not only strengthen and scale-up existing ventures but also explore newer avenues, across categories, and across platforms.

Talking about the collaboration, Suniel Shetty said, "Sandeep brings with him two key ingredients for unlocking future growth – experience across categories & imagination beyond compare. It’s a rare combo, and I am excited to have him on-board to explore newer avenues, as well as to propel the existing ones.” He further added, “I strongly believe in ethical growth, and doing things differently. I am glad that we’ve got great alignment with him there as well.”

Sandeep Dahiya, Founder & CEO of Branquila Brand Ventures, commented, “Anna Suniel Shetty is an industry in himself, and it’s an honour to work with him across multiple ventures to curate, create and collaborate on new and novel ideas.” He further stated, “Mr. Shetty’s acute understanding of the key aspects of business, is hard to match – not just within the industry, but outside it as well. We look forward to collectively breaking newer frontiers.”

The collaboration surely promises exciting ideas and collaborations in the rapidly evolving entertainment and brand management landscape.

Dahiya launched Branquila last year, after he quit the Times of India Group in 2021. He spent 8 years at the group, spearheading the launch of Times’ legacy brands into newer consumer categories. Under his leadership, Femina FLAUNT became one of the bestselling exclusive women’s fashion brands within Shoppers Stop in over 25 cities. At Times Lifestyle Enterprise, Dahiya lead the Times Group’s foray in the beauty space, with the launch of Femina FLAUNT Studio Salon - a company-owned, company-operated format, in Mumbai. Today, Femina FLAUNT Studio Salons is a 20+ salon chain, nationally. Prior to the Times Group, he spent 8 years at Viacom18, heading its Consumer Products Business - creating a scalable & sustainable business model in new categories for brands and IPs of MTV, Nickelodeon, Vh1, and Colors.

