comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.02.2024 | 3:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » YRF’s Nostalgia Film Festival gets extended by a week; fans can watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer Zaara at Rs. 112

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

YRF’s Nostalgia Film Festival gets extended by a week; fans can watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer Zaara at Rs. 112

en Bollywood News YRF’s Nostalgia Film Festival gets extended by a week; fans can watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer Zaara at Rs. 112

Initially scheduled from January 19 to January 22, featuring Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Chak De India.

By Monica Yadav -

Due to overwhelming public demand, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has decided to extend its Nostalgia Film Festival featuring cult Shah Rukh Khan starrers for an additional week, now running from the 16th to the 22nd of February. The festival, showcasing iconic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, and Veer-Zaara at select PVR-INOX and Miraj cinemas, all for a special price of Rs. 112, continues to capture hearts and memories.

YRF's Nostalgia Film Festival gets extended by a week; fans can watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer Zaara at Rs. 112

YRF’s Nostalgia Film Festival gets extended by a week; fans can watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer Zaara at Rs. 112

Announcing the extension, the production house took to X to share the news: “Enjoy your favourite films with #NostalgiaFilmFestival From 16th-22nd Feb at @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies @MirajCinemas. Book your tickets for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer-Zaara at Rs. 112/-* T&C Apply.,” it posted.

Initially scheduled from January 19 to January 22, featuring Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Chak De India, the festival's extension is a testament to the immense enthusiasm from moviegoers nationwide. Responding to popular demand, YRF has granted another week of cinematic bliss!

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki arrives on Netflix: "It is a special film and one that is very close to my heart"

More Pages: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Box Office Collection , Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta,…

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri:…

REVEALED! Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh…

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Mohit Suri's…

Pushpa and Animal actress Rashmika Mandana…

Is Taapsee Pannu planning to get into the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification