Due to overwhelming public demand, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has decided to extend its Nostalgia Film Festival featuring cult Shah Rukh Khan starrers for an additional week, now running from the 16th to the 22nd of February. The festival, showcasing iconic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, and Veer-Zaara at select PVR-INOX and Miraj cinemas, all for a special price of Rs. 112, continues to capture hearts and memories.
YRF’s Nostalgia Film Festival gets extended by a week; fans can watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer Zaara at Rs. 112
Announcing the extension, the production house took to X to share the news: “Enjoy your favourite films with #NostalgiaFilmFestival From 16th-22nd Feb at @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies @MirajCinemas. Book your tickets for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer-Zaara at Rs. 112/-* T&C Apply.,” it posted.
Enjoy your favourite films with #NostalgiaFilmFestival ❤️???? From 16th-22nd Feb at @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies @MirajCinemas Book your tickets for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer-Zaara at Rs. 112/-* T&C Apply. https://t.co/EXPVFxJKhd |… pic.twitter.com/xVKNIVjl1e
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 14, 2024
Initially scheduled from January 19 to January 22, featuring Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Chak De India, the festival's extension is a testament to the immense enthusiasm from moviegoers nationwide. Responding to popular demand, YRF has granted another week of cinematic bliss!
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki arrives on Netflix: "It is a special film and one that is very close to my heart"
More Pages: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Box Office Collection , Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Movie Review
BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES
Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.