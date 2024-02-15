The partnership is an extension of Hilton’s first global marketing platform, ‘Hilton. For The Stay,’ in India, spotlighting why it matters where you stay.

Hilton has today announced a global ambassador partnership with Indian actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Deepika Padukone. The partnership is an extension of Hilton’s first global marketing platform, ‘Hilton. For The Stay,’ in India, spotlighting why it matters where you stay amid continued demand for travel in the region.

Deepika Padukone becomes global brand ambassador for hospitality company Hilton

This strategic collaboration marks an important milestone for Hilton, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expand in the dynamic Indian market. Recognized for her inspiring journey in the entertainment industry and beyond, Deepika embodies the spirit of modern India and resonates with the aspirations and ethos of the Indian traveller. Her resilience, innovation, and global outlook, complements Hilton's mission to offer exceptional experiences, making her the ideal choice to champion Hilton’s global marketing platform. Deepika's connection with her audience is built on authenticity and a shared pursuit of excellence – qualities that are at the heart of Hilton's service philosophy.

Breaking away from conventional stereotypes and scripting her success story, Deepika’s rise in the highly competitive Bollywood and Hollywood entertainment industries, coupled with her philanthropic work mirrors the ethos of the entrepreneurial generation which is shaping contemporary India today. Acknowledged with the Crystal Award by the World Economic Forum for her leadership in raising mental health awareness in 2020 and named the TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World, Deepika’s achievements have set her firmly on the world stage.

Led by consumer insights, ‘Hilton. For The Stay’ was launched in July 2022, and illustrates the realities and stresses of traveling, highlighting the importance of ‘The Stay’ as a crucial element that can make or break any trip. Hilton’s hyper-localized approach for the India campaign will start with understanding the unique preferences of local consumers in the coming months. Through market research and Deepika's synergy with the Indian audience, Hilton aims to uncover relatable tensions in travel which will be interwoven into the campaign, alongside demonstration of how Hilton is here to remove their pain points and extend our signature hospitality, for every stay.

Deepika Padukone said, “I’m proud to be partnering with a global brand like Hilton to share the importance of The Stay for Indians worldwide. My generation works extremely hard, and we want to see value in the experiences that we choose to invest in. What I love about Hilton, is that they truly understand the importance of The Stay. A hotel stay can absolutely make or break a trip. Having your needs anticipated and looked after even before you step into the hotel lobby lets you know that you’re well taken care of. I look forward to creating lasting memories with Hilton and sharing them with the world.”

Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer, Hilton, said, “Deepika’s iconic status in India coupled with her ability to effortlessly bridge tradition with modernity makes her the ideal brand ambassador for Hilton. Through our partnership we look forward to exploring Deepika’s unique, authentic Hilton Stay experiences. The stories we’ll tell together will inspire travellers from across India to join Hilton Honors and experience their very own Hilton Stays.”

With 25 operating hotels and 17 hotels in the pipeline in India, Hilton has set its sights on the Indian market with a goal of tripling its estate in the coming years. Its global partnership with Deepika and upcoming ‘Hilton. For The Stay’ campaign rollout cements its commitment to India as part of the company’s strategy to increase its brand visibility and strengthen its position in the hospitality market.

