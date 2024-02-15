Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki arrives on Netflix: “It is a special film and one that is very close to my heart”

Netflix has dropped the latest film of Shah Rukh Khan Khan, Dunki, on service at midnight of February 15, making it available to fans around the globe! Drawn from real-life stories, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that weaves together wildly disparate stories, providing both hilarious and heart-breaking answers to the challenges faced by its characters.

Director Rajkumar Hirani, known for his ability to blend thought-provoking themes with humour and emotion, offers a unique perspective on the complexities of immigration. This film is more than just a story; it is an exploration of the human spirit, the meaning of home, and the unwavering desire to return to one's roots.

Expressing his gratitude, Shah Rukh Khan says, “Dunki is a special film and one that is very close to my heart. We are grateful that we can share this beautiful story with audiences around the world via Netflix. The film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and I hope this extraordinary journey of a group of friends wins hearts globally’’

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki has received much love from fans for its endearing plot packed with amazing performances. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, alongside a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

