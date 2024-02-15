With last year’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh garnered acclaim for his performance. Come 2024, he has several projects in the pipeline starting with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, followed by Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. And the actor has set the timeline for these projects until 2026.

Ranveer Singh to wrap Singham Again by April 2024, will begin Don 3 shoot in August 2024; Shaktimaan project with Basil Joseph to be trilogy set for 2026 release: Reports

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh will be completing his portions for Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again until April 2024. He will end up shooting for more than 50 days for this Rohit Shetty mega-starrer, “Ranveer Singh will be shooting for his parts in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again until the end of April. While a significant part of his portion is already shot, he has some work remaining that will be wrapped up by April end. Contrary to the chatter, Ranveer has a well-crafted role in Singham Again which is a lot more than just an extended cameo.”

Following this, he plans to begin the look tests for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3. “Ranveer will undergo workshops to get into the part of Don. He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan is targeting to take Don 3 on floors from August/September 2024,” the source revealed.

He also has Shaktimaan with Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph. “Right after Don 3, it’s time for Shaktimaan. The film has been in the writing stage for over 3 years now and the team has finally cracked a script that’s worthy of doing justice to the legacy of Shaktimaan. The film will be directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producers,” the source said.

Interestingly, the Shaktimaan shoot will begin in 2025 and it will be a trilogy. As Ranveer Singh steps into the role of Mukesh Khanna’s iconic TV character, the project will be made on a massive scale. Peeping Moon reports that the film is touted to have a staggering budget of Rs. 300 crores for each part. The source told the outlet, “Joseph is collaborating with his Minnal Murali writers Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew, along with the popular TVF series Gullak fame Durgesh Singh, to bring the enchantment of the legendary superhero to the big screen. The scripting is expected to be finished by the end of this year, after which it will go into a massive pre-production phase. The filming is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2025, targeting a festive weekend release in 2026.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar among others, during Independence Day 2024 weekend.

