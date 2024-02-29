On Thursday, Netflix India unveiled its new slate of upcoming ventures of 2024 which included an interesting blend of genres along with introducing audiences to new web-shows as well as films. During the same, Yash Raj Films announced three major projects in association with the streaming platform which included the crime drama Mandala Murders marking the debut of Vaani Kapoor in web-series, Maharaj – a film set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India, and the slice-of-life film Vijay 69 starring Anupam Kher.

YRF announces three new projects with Netflix – Maharaj, Mandala Murders, and Vijay 69

Maharaj

Inspired by true events, Maharaj, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is an incredible David vs Goliath story. Set in the 1800s, it narrates how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter wields his pen to go toe-to-toe with this spotless figure of the community in a bid to uncover a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society. Talking about the film, director Siddharth P. Malhotra stated, “Set in the 1800s, Maharaj is a film that is inspired by true events. It is a film that shows the resilience of human spirit and how a common man could wield the courage to help people around him and thus, help society at large. Get set to be mesmerized by a world of horse-drawn carriages, old-school printing presses, kaccha roads, beautiful traditions and a man’s willpower to do good. We are beyond thrilled to present Maharaj that is set to stream exclusively on Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming platform. A story like this will resonate to audiences globally and Netflix is the perfect platform to take our story to the world.”

Mandala Murders

The web-series features Detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh who become part of a sinister plan orchestrated by a century-old secret society while investigating a series of bone-chilling murders. They are thrust into a dark world where these are not just random acts of violence. Be prepared to enter into the thrilling world of Mandala Murders where the villain, victims, survivors and detectives are intricately and deeply connected to each other! Speaking of the show, creator and director Gopi Puthran said, “Mandala Murders is a genre-bending crime thriller that will shock and awe you. We want to build as much intrigue as possible around the show before it releases. Hence, the first glimpse is specifically designed to heighten the mystery that shrouds Mandala Murders. We're excited to invite the audience into this exciting world that we have created, which promises to take the viewers on an immersive, adrenaline-fueled journey on Netflix."

Vijay 69

It is a quirky, slice-of-life film about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon at the age of 69! With Anupam Kher in the titular role, this comedy is produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Akshay Roy for YRF Entertainment. A film that will tug at your hearts, Vijay 69 is about the purity of emotion that this sexagenarian feels within himself when he sets forth to achieve his impossible dream and, therefore, makes a bid to defy all odds. Elaborating on the movie, director Akshay Roy shared, “We are extremely excited to show everyone Vijay 69, a feel-good, slice-of-life film about passion, grit and overcoming obstacles to win at life or, sometimes, a triathlon. YRF Entertainment has been committed to telling stories that are distinct and diverse. I’m thrilled that Vijay 69 is set to premiere on the biggest global streaming platform, Netflix! This will help our endearing story reach audiences across the world and pull at their heartstrings.”

