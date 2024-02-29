Returning to flaunt their extravagant lifestyle onscreen and bringing some more dose of friendship, gossip, and loads of drama are the four women of Bollywood, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. But the third season is going to see some new additions with three new divas from the swank capital of India, Delhi all set to join the proceedings. This includes the daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor aka Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is also a jewellery designer, along with entrepreneurs Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives returns with new entrants, including Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Unveiling the slate for 2024 on Thursday, February 29, Netflix introduced the audiences to the new and old members of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives by unveiling the new poster for Season 3 on social media and introduced the show with the caption, “You know and love the four but the more the merrier, the messier”. Audience can expect to see the cozy world of the Bollywood Wives shake-up as they are confronted with lives that could be shinier than theirs. The Bollywood Wives will be gearing up for a battle between the city of excess vs the city of dreams. It is bling vs swag. It is Delhi vs Bollywood. It is Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Elated about the upcoming season, Executive Producer Karan Johar shared, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi's best-known divas. What happens when the bling of Delhi excess battles it out against the swag of Bollywood star power? Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top…but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship. If you have watched and loved us in the last two seasons, we assure you Season 3 will be worth the wait.”

While the show has been announced, the release date is yet to be unveiled.

