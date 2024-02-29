Netflix amps up the excitement with exclusive first looks at two highly anticipated projects that are set to captivate Indian audiences. Get ready for a dose of electrifying music and pulsating rivalry as the streaming giant unveils a sneak peek into the world of famed rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's comeback story and the thrilling depiction of the iconic India vs Pakistan sporting showdown.

There is nothing like cricket to raise emotions in India. But passion hits new heights when it’s a match between India and Pakistan! The Greatest Rivalry - India vs Pakistan chronicles the relationship between both countries, on and off-field. The docu-series is filled with emotions, cricketing action and humor as it presents two sides of a coin - the competitiveness and unlikely camaraderie shared between the two teams. Featuring legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Ravi Ashwin, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saurav Ganguly, and many others - dive into the greatest rivalry known to any cricket fan.

Expressing their excitement, the team of The Greatest Rivalry - India vs Pakistan, shared, “Rivalries define the intensity and passion behind any sport. And in cricket, there is no greater rivalry than India vs Pakistan. This docu-series delves into the relationship dynamics of this intense engagement and what makes this emotion tick. Sprinkled with lesser-known stories, from on and off-the-field, the series is meant not only for the ardent cricket enthusiast, but also for anyone who enjoys the passion of sport.”

Based on the illustrious journey of hip-hop artist & rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous is a deep-dive into his rollercoaster life and the sudden public disappearance at the peak of his exalted career. Honey Singh, for the first time, finally opens up about his personal life in a rare, honest and revelatory way, much to the excitement of the industry and his fans

The stellar team of the documentary film, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Mozez Singh and Honey Singh share, “In Famous, audiences will meet Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh. The young boy from Karampura saw dreams larger than life, only to live them, one at a time, with great aplomb. The man who redefined India’s taste in music, bringing Desi Hip Hop to Mainstream Pop Culture, as he continues to stay relevant for over 20 years and counting. We cannot wait for all his fans to watch his journey from being a West-Delhi Punjabi Gabru to becoming the Global Pop Sensation, Yo Yo Honey Singh. Netflix and Sikhya Entertainment are proud to present the story of Yo Yo Honey Singh, unfiltered, raw and pure, where the highs and the lows, and the light and darkness, are all a part of the hypnotic game of being: Famous.”

