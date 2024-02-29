Audiences are excited to witness the story of legendary musician Amar Singh Chamkila who created history with his music in Punjab and across the world. With Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra essaying lead roles, the biopic will portray the journey of this musician. On Thursday, as Netflix India kicked off the announcement of its projects slated for release in 2024, they also unveiled the first song from the film, which is ‘Ishq Mitaye’.

Netflix unveils first song titled ‘Ishq Mitaye’ from Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila

‘Ishq Mitaye’ sung by Mohit Chauhan is a blend of traditional and modern beats, weaving a musical narrative of the dramatic times in which Chamkila became the iconic music star. With the maestro AR Rahman helming the music for the film and Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, the audience will get to witness the magic of a Rahman – Imtiaz - Irshad collaboration once again after 9 years. Speaking of the music of the film, There are six original Hindi songs in the film sung by Mohit Chauhan, Alka Yagnik, Arijit Singh, Kailash Kher, Richa Sharma, Jonita Gandhi, Yashika Sikka and AR Rahman. Adding to the excitement, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs originally sung by Chamkila and Amarjot in Panjabi.

Speaking about the music of the film, maestro A.R. Rahman said, “When you make a story about a musician from Punjab, in such a musically rich state of India, it's always something special. So, Imtiaz and I decided to give our take on the storytelling musical and give it a twist, like a Broadway musical in certain parts. I loved how Imtiaz reinvented himself in the story. Working with Diljit was a pleasure; he is humble yet has a very colorful personality, and I love his growth as a musician, an artist, and an actor, and working with Parineeti Chopra as a singer was also really enjoyable. She was such a delight to work with. And of course, our amazing Irshad Kamil always comes with great lyrics. It is great to be a part of this project.”

Director Imtiaz Ali added, “It was very exciting to see Rahman sir dive into the heart of Panjabi music in the film. We could not find a better muse to explore the vivacious and heart-wrenching landscape of Panjabi music than Amar Singh Chamkila, the highest record-selling artist of Panjab. It was fascinating to use some traditional musical styles and instruments in the album of the movie which have not been used for a long time. Also, there was no better person than Irshad Kamil to bring out the traditional strength of Panjabi boli in a contemporary style for this musical album. Based on the lives of the musical duo, Chamkila and Amarjot, the film always promised interesting music but casting Diljit and Parineeti enabled us to record many tracks live on location. We are very excited to see this album going to its audience worldwide.”

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film reveals the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s, due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, ultimately leading to his assassination at a young age of 27. A Window Seat Films production, it is slated to release on April 12 on Netflix.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali set to bring Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix on April 12, see first poster

More Pages: Amar Singh Chamkila Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.