Pushpa 2 – The Rule experienced mass hysteria as the film has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year.

Yash Raj Films gives a loud shoutout to Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 – The Rule over its ‘record-breaking’ success; says, “Fire nahi Wildfire”

While Bollywood experienced its own fair share of successes this year, the love that Pushpa 2 – The Rule garnered has been record-breaking. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was the most anticipated movies of the year considering the tremendous success of the prequel. Taking success, fame, and box office figures several notches higher, the second instalment has received love from across the country and now the renowned production house Yash Raj Films has cheered for the film’s success.

Yash Raj Films gives a loud shoutout to Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 – The Rule over its ‘record-breaking’ success; says, “Fire nahi Wildfire”

YRF shares congratulatory note on social media

In a rare moment, Yash Raj Films has showcased love and support towards production house Mythri Movie Makers and the movie Pushpa 2 – The Rule as the film has created history at the box office. Applauding the entire team including the cast and crew, YRF shared a heartfelt congratulatory note on social media that read, “Records are meant to be broken and new ones push everyone towards excellence. Congratulations to the entire #Pushpa2TheRule team for rewriting history books. Fire nahi, Wildfire!!!!!”



Allu Arjun reacts to the note and says he is ‘humbled’ by their gesture

In response to this lovely gesture, actor Allu Arjun decided to respond to it and took to the social media platform X aka Twitter, and said, “Thank you … so graceful. Humbled by your wishes. Thank you, I am touched. May this record soon be broken by a heart-melting #YRF film, and may we all collectively move towards excellence.”

Thank you … so graceful . Humbled by your wishes. Thank you , I am touched . May this record soon be broken by a heart-melting #YRF film , and may we all collectively move towards excellence. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 23, 2024



About Pushpa 2 – The Rule

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa’s wife Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the action entertainer traces the journey of a small-time sandalwood smuggler Pushparaj and his journey of becoming one of the most feared gangsters. The film released on December 5 in multiple languages including Hindi.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s kids Arha and Ayaan forced to leave their residence after their Hyderabad home gets vandalized

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.