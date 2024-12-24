On Tuesday, Prime Video, in collaboration with Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), treated fans to a spectacular surprise on the occasion of Anil Kapoor’s birthday. They dropped a sneak peek into the highly anticipated Prime original movie, Subedaar. Featuring the dynamic actor, alongside popular actress Radhikka Madan, who plays his daughter, Subedaar is helmed by the acclaimed director Suresh Triveni.

FIRST LOOK: Anil Kapoor fans receive a special treat as Prime Video drops TEASER of Subedaar on his birthday

The film, set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, delves into the gripping journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, who now faces the turbulence of civilian life. An Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN) production, this masala action-packed drama recently wrapped an intense outdoor shoot in UP and is set to commence its last leg of filming in January.

Coming to the first look, the short clip kicks off with gritty visuals, accompanied by an adrenaline-pumping Subedaar theme track that aims at captivating audience throughout. Anil Kapoor’s embodies a rugged and intense persona who is seen giving a glimpse of his army officer avatar. The video, with its escalating tension, offers a glimpse into what can only be described as a full-throttle performance by Kapoor.

Speaking of the film, Anil Kapoor shared, "Subedaar is special!!! It’s much more than just an action film; it’s about resilience, honor, family and the relentless fight we face in life. I could not have asked a better director than Suresh to captain this film and it is equally special to partner with Vikram and team as we bring this story to life. Revealing this first glimpse of Subedaar Arjun Maurya on my birthday is my gift to the fans who have supported me all these years!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)



Subedaar is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni. The compelling narrative is written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar. The release date of the film continues to stay under wraps.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor recalls sharing post featuring Javed Akhtar with a witty caption about hair; says doctors assured him of better hair than Anil Kapoor: “I’m going to challenge them to make my hair better than Arjun Kapoor’s”

More Pages: Subedaar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.