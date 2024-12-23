With Allu Arjun in the titular role, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist.

One of the most highly anticipated releases Pushpa 2: The Rule has definitely set the cash registers ringing with the tremendous response it has been experiencing. While it doesn’t come as a surprise considering the immense hoopla surrounding its release and the love of Indian fans towards Allu Arjun, it seems that the action movie has broken another major record. BookMyShow, a popular movie-ticket booking app, has reportedly revealed that Pushpa 2 has become the first ever film to sell 18 million+ tickets.

Pushpa 2 breaks records as it becomes first film to sell 18 million+ tickets on BookMyShow

According to recent reports, it seems that the app has claimed that this is the first film to have experienced this kind of fan frenzy. Despite being a South language film, the prequel found major audience in the North. In fact, readers would be aware that despite being a Telugu film, Pushpa became the franchise to have held a trailer launch in the Northern city of India, Patna. Considering the mass appeal the first instalment of the film experienced across the country, the second instalment seems to be living up to its promise of taking the fame notches higher.

Coming to Pushpa, the film revolves around a small-time sandalwood smuggler and traces his journey towards becoming a feared gangster. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the second instalment Pushpa 2: The Rule focuses on the reign of Pushpa and the revenge of IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat played by Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features an ensemble cast in key roles and released on December 5 in Hindi, as well as all South languages.

Meanwhile, the makers, thrilled about the response for the second instalment, has also hinted about a third instalment of the franchise that has been titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 rules with 18 days of double-digit box office collections, leaves Baahubali 2 behind

