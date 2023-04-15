Ranveer Singh made a memorable debut with Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and there were times when he was considered to be the next big thing in Bollywood. However, post-pandemic, the actor’s track record has been severely affected. His much-awaited film ’83 (2021) failed at the ticket windows. Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) was a disaster, collecting just Rs. 15.59 crores. A lot was also expected from Cirkus (2022). However, audiences were left unimpressed. It ended its lifetime with Rs. 35.65 crores and a ‘Disaster’ verdict. The industry is abuzz with reports that Yash Raj Films (YRF), which launched him, have decided to not do any films with him, at least for the time being.

Yash Raj Films decides to take a break from Ranveer Singh after his hat-trick of flops

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Aditya Chopra, the YRF head honcho, and his core team are heavily invested in the YRF Spy Universe at the moment. They recently delivered an all-time blockbuster with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan (2023) and are gearing up for the release of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. They are also planning forthcoming films in this universe. A lot is at stake as each film is going to be heavily budgeted and hence, there can’t be room for error. Each film needs utmost concentration, right from pre-production to the last mile release.”

The source added, “In such a scenario, a film with Ranveer Singh is the last thing on their mind. Of course, they’ll be making non-Spy Universe films too. But of the 6 films that Ranveer has done with YRF, there’s only one film that was not a flop. And that’s Gunday (2014). This film, too, was a semi-hit. Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011) and Befikre (2016) were average grossers. Kill Dil (2014) and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, meanwhile, flopped.”

The source continued, “It’s also important to note that while these 6 films made money due to the sale of OTT and satellite rights, the box office returns were in the red for Yash Raj Films.”

An industry expert, meanwhile, remarked, “Ranveer Singh has delivered hits only with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. All his three films with the director – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018) – were huge hits. Outside of these films, his overall box office track record is hardly impressive. The only two hit films he has delivered were Simmba (2018) and Gully Boy (2019).”

The source also added, “Look at his contemporaries. Ranbir Kapoor is on a high with the success of Brahmastra (2022) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ajay Devgn delivered a blockbuster in the form of Drishyam 2 (2022). Akshay Kumar gave back-to-back flops but at least, he delivered Sooryavanshi (2021). Even Shah Rukh Khan has bounced back with Pathaan. Ranveer’s last hit, meanwhile, was more than four years ago.”

Readers may recall that Ranveer Singh parted ways with YRF Talent Management Agency in November last year. Bollywood Hungama had reported that the split happened when his contract was up for renewal and he asked the YRF team to reduce their commission percentage from his brand endorsement fees. YRF Talent management didn’t accept the request, leading the actor to move out.

The source signed off by saying, “YRF deciding to take a break from Ranveer Singh is temporary. Ranveer may be considered if YRF finds the right script which justifies his presence, and can be mounted on the right mid-budget to safeguard the overall commercial prospects of the movie.”

