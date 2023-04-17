comscore

Anil Kapoor, Divya Khosla, Harshvardhan Rane shoot secret project in London

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anil Kapoor, Divya Khosla, Harshvardhan Rane shoot secret project in London

By Subhash K. Jha -

The pretty Divya Khosla has been busy posting picture on social media from London. But nobody knows what she is in London for. Now it can be told. Divya is shooting an intense love drama in London.

Says a source, “It is about the two men in a woman’s life. Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane play the two men in Divya’s character’s life. The director is Abhinay Deo.” The film is being shot one start-to-finish stretch in London. It is produced by T-Series.

Abhinay, for the clueless, is the son of veteran actors Ramesh and Seema Deo. He earlier directed Aamir Khan’s most explicit film Delhi Belly and Irrfan Khan’s black comedy Blackmail.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor remembers Satish Kaushik, Sridevi as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja completes 30 years: 'I believe every project is a learning experience and a cherished one'

