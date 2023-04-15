Prime Video announced the global premiere of its first local true-crime docu-series, Dancing On The Grave. The investigative unscripted series takes a deep-dive into the spine-chilling murder of Shakereh Khaleeli, that took place in the early 90’s in Bangalore.

Woven together through archival footage, news clippings, interviews and dramatizations, Dancing on the Grave, delves into the sudden disappearance and grisly murder of Shakereh Khaleeli (maiden name Namazie), a well-known and wealthy heiress from a respected family. The 4-part docu-series investigates the mysterious murder through exclusive interviews of the key personnel in the events as well as by some who were at peripheries. It also features the perpetrator himself and goes beyond the already known facts about the event, digging deep into the murder that shook the nation, almost 30 years ago.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video said, “Sometimes, facts are stranger than the fiction. And documentaries provide a window into the social fabric, ethos and mindsets of people; they can be stimulating and thought provoking. At Prime Video, we are continuously working towards bringing differentiated and compelling content that caters to our diverse customer base. We have seen a growing interest in documentaries, especially in the crime genre, and are excited to bring Dancing on the Grave - our first Indian, true crime Original series to audiences across the world.” She added, “Making of this docu-series has been an incredibly enriching journey which entailed detailed and painstaking research and indagation. We are happy to have partnered with India Today Originals Production, who are experts at bringing news stories and features to the audiences. Their vision for Dancing on the Grave resonated with us and we felt that it’s a story that needed to be told.”

Chandni Ahlawat Dabas, Business Head Originals and Special Projects, India Today said, “The India Today Archives are a treasure trove of data, documents, facts and figures. When the team came upon the material available on this case, our team was convinced that this was a story that needed to be told. This led to all-consuming research that had the team literally knocking doors in far-flung places across the nation. Over 22,000 pages on the case were read in detail, interviews of over 57 people were conducted adding to more than 300 hours, and travel was undertaken across the length and breadth of the country to bring together the unknown facts about the case. A huge amount of work and effort has gone into bringing this docu-series together and I am happy that we are partnering with Prime Video to bring this story to audiences worldwide.”

Produced by the India Today Originals Production and written and directed by Patrick Graham, the unscripted Amazon Original series will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on April 21.

