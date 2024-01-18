In what seems to be a unique trip down memory lane, Yash Raj Films is all set to take you on a filmy journey with the re-release of three of its biggest blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan. In a social media post, the production house announced the arrival of the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, mega hit Dil To Pagal Hai, and the blockbuster Chak De India at PVR and INOX Cinema chains in what is called as the Nostalgia Film Festival that kicks from January 19.

Yash Raj Films announces the re-release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Chak De India

On Thursday, January 18, Yash Raj Films announced about the weekend film festival with a special post on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Relive the magic of your favourite movies on the big screen again… Nostalgia Film Festival @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies from 19th-22nd Jan!” Furthermore, the post also revealed that the ticket prices will be available for as low prices as Rs. 112. Although PVR and INOX chains have collaborated, the film will be releasing only in selected theatres belonging to these chains within selected cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Surat, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, among others. The list too has been shared by the production house for the ones who are reliving those memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)



Speaking of the films, all the three movies have Shah Rukh Khan essaying the male lead. While Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995) is an iconic romantic drama featuring the megastar with his favourite co-star Kajol. The film has managed to break all records and remains to be one of the most iconic films in the genre of romance. On the other hand, Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) which stars Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles, is expected to be a beautifully penned romantic drama by Yash Chopra, that brings together a tale of friendship and love. Whereas Chak De India (2007) is a sports drama that features 11 women players across the country fighting against gender biases, caste prejudices and other challenges, as they aim to make to win the World Cup in a Global Championship Match.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Pathaan earn accolades in New York Magazine’s Vulture 2023 Annual Stunt Awards, along with John Wick 4 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

More Pages: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.