Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Pathaan earn accolades in New York Magazine’s Vulture 2023 Annual Stunt Awards, along with John Wick 4 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

These nominations position Shah Rukh Khan's projects along with films like Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan has truly ruled over 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Be the hearts of the masses to the box office, the superstar has set examples of its success like no one ever did. While he has been making waves with his magnificent triumphs over the years, now his films, Jawan and Pathaan have earned multiple nominations in Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards.

Enjoying widespread acclaim nationally and internationally, these nominations position Shah Rukh Khan's projects along with films like Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, highlighting the global impact of his cinematic endeavours.

While SRK’s Jawan receives a nomination in the categories of Best Stunt in an Action Film & Best Vehicular Stunt respectively for (The Highway Chase); Pathaan is nominated for Best Aerial Stunt (The Jet-Pack Fight). Both films, Jawan and Pathaan, also got nominations in the overall Best Film category.

Nominations are here as follows -

Best Stunt in an Action Film
Jawan (the Highway Chase)
The Equalizer 3 (the Stained Glass Ceiling scene)
Extraction 2 (the Opening Oner)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Stair Fight and Fall)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

Best Vehicular Stunt
Fast X (the Rome Car Chase)
Ferrari (the Mille Miglia Race)
Jawan (the Highway Chase)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Arc de Triomphe Scene)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Rome Car Chase)

Best Aerial Stunt
Extraction 2 (the Helicopter Shoot-out)
Godzilla Minus One (the Plane Circling Godzilla)Kandahar (the Helicopter Fight)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)
Pathaan (the Jet-Pack Fight)

Best Overall Action Film
Ballerina
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Extraction 2
Fist of the Condor
Jawan
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead - Reckoning Part One
Pathaan
Silent Night
Shin Kamen Rider

This is indeed solidifying Shah Rukh Khan's position as a global superstar. His year along with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, SRK's contributions have amounted to a massive Rs. 2600 Cr, contributing to Bollywood's earnings. With his phenomenal victory over the year, SRK is leaving no stone unturned to take India on the global map.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar says Shah Rukh Khan is irreplaceable and his aura is inexplicable: “That majestic magnetism only he has”

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection , Jawan Movie Review

