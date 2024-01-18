The film is directed by Vikram Bhatt and his 1920: Horrors of The Heart actress shared the clapperboard announcing the first schedule of the film.

Best known for her role in the television show Balika Vadhu, Avika Gor is all set for her second Bollywood venture. The actress, who played the lead role in the fourth instalment of 1920, is all set to reunite with the Bhatt family for her second film too. Titled Bloody Ishq, it is expected to be directed by Vikram Bhatt and it is said to have gone on floors on January 17.

Avika Gor starrer Bloody Ishq goes on floors

On Thursday, January 18, Avika Gor took to social media to share photos of the film’s clapperboard. Along with that, she also gave a glimpse of her look from the said romantic thriller wherein she is seen sporting casual attire and simple make-up but it seems that she is also sporting a jacket which gives us the impression that the film might have a winter backdrop. Apart from this, what also grabs attention is the small scar on the forehead. While she did not write much in the caption, she hashtagged Bloody Ishq and also added heart as well as fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)



Her post garnered much attention on social media wherein many of her fans dropped their congratulatory messages whereas others wished her good luck for the upcoming project. Earlier in a statement, Avika had expressed her happiness about her second Bollywood film as she had said, “I am thrilled about my second project with the Bhatts. Mahesh Ji is handling the writing, and Vikram Ji is directing this time. After our previous collaboration on 1920 with Krishna Bhatt directing it, working with Vikram Bhatt is even more exciting. I am eager to learn from his extensive experience in filmmaking.”

The film is also expected to star actor Vardhan Puri but further details are kept under raps.

Also Read: Avika Gor grooves to the beats of ‘Modern Jugni’; says, “I can’t wait to hear it at parties and clubs, especially during fun drives with friends”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.