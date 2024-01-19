Hania Aamir, who is known to be a big fan of Bollywood movies, and seemingly called out the movie for spreading hate.

Fighter, the upcoming aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand, renowned for his work in Pathaan and War, recently unveiled the trailer of the movie. The film, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, promises a thrilling blend of heart-pounding action and a patriotic narrative. The film showcases the aftermath of the tragic 2019 Pulwama attack. While many praised the grandeur of the movie and the nationalism attached to it, many have criticized it for its jingoism. Amidst the mixed reactions from the audiences, Pakistani celebrities have also come out to criticize the trailer. Amongst them was Hania Aamir, who is known to be a big fan of Bollywood movies, and seemingly called out the movie for spreading hate. Following her message on Instagram, Siddharth Anand responded to it.

On January 16, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir took to her Instagram story to call out the film for 'feeding the riff between the two countries' through movies. She wrote, “So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium.”

Siddharth Anand responded with an ‘Oh!’ when someone wrote, “Was 'art' breathing here @realhaniahehe??” The reaction was to certain comments which claimed that Parwaaz Hai Junoon was anti-India movie. However, others claimed that Hania’s 2018 movie never mentions India in the movie. Many criticized a particular moment where Hrithik’s Patty fights the terrorist as he says, “POK ka matlab hai Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Tumne occupy kiya hai. Maalik hum hain. Tujh jaise terrorist ke wajah se hum badtameezi pe utar aaye, toh tumhara har mohallah IOP ban jayega,” as he adds, “India Occupied Pakistan” and he brutally punches the terrorist.

In another post, he left a ‘curious’ emoji as a reply to a netizen who claimed on X, formerly Twitter, that Hania’s Parwaaz Hai Junoon was anti-India. The netizen wrote, “Didn't she literally work in a movie which was anti india lol if indians celebs have no issue with the anti-india stuff pak celebs do in movies and in reality why do pak celebs care so much.”

Well, Hania Aamir isn’t the only one who slammed the Fighter trailer. Adnan Siddiqui, who had worked with Sridevi in 2017 Bollywood movie Mom, said, “Once celebrated for love, Bollywood now crafts hate-filled narratives, portraying us as villains. Despite our love for your films, it's disheartening. Art transcends boundaries; let's use it to promote love and peace. Two nations, victims of politics, deserve better.”

Once celebrated for love, Bollywood now crafts hate-filled narratives, portraying us as villains. Despite our love for your films, it's disheartening. Art transcends boundaries; let's use it to promote love and peace. Two nations, victims of politics, deserve better. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) January 16, 2024

Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh, It will be available in theatres in 3D and 3D IMAX formats and is scheduled to hit theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, January 25th, 2024.

