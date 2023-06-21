Mukta Arts, known for films like Khalnayak, Ram Lakhan, Pardes, and many others, is all set to explore the TV entertainment industry

Having delivered some of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters like Karz, Ram Lakhan, and Pardes, Subhash Ghai is now venturing into the realm of television. With Jaanaki, he is all set to explore a new territory. The script for the show has been penned by Jainesh Ezardar, Vandana Tiwari, Surabhi Rohini and Rekha Babbal. Rutuja Kathe serves as the creative director, whereas Jignesh Vaishnav and Dharmesh has directed the series. Rahul Puri is the producer, and Vishal Gandhi is the associate producer.

On World Yoga Day, Subhash Ghai announces the release of Mukta Arts’ first TV series Jaanaki in July

Jaanaki is said to be an enthralling tale of women empowerment that will be broadcast on Doordarshan next month. Expressing his enthusiasm about this new venture, Subhash Ghai shared, "I am thrilled to explore the golden world of television with Jaanaki. The recent turn of events provided me with the opportunity to delve into the intricacies of creating a television show. The success of Mukta Arts' web series 36 Farmhouse further ignited my curiosity to explore different mediums, ultimately leading to the creation of Jaanaki, which will be aired next month. On World Yoga Day, as the world celebrates Indian heritage and culture through Yoga, we take pride in continuing the legacy of our glorious nation by showcasing the modern women of our country through Jaanaki."

Mukta Arts, the production house behind the show, is set to premiere it in July. Subhash Ghai is yet to announce the lead cast of his upcoming television show.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt celebrates 30 years of Khalnayak, Subhash Ghai corrects him; promises fans to drop “surprise” on August 6

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.