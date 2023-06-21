Renowned singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has taken legal action by filing a police complaint in Delhi on Wednesday, following a death threat he received from Canadian gangster Goldy Brar. According to reports, the threat was delivered to the artist in the form of a voice note. Taking the matter seriously, Yo Yo Honey Singh personally visited the Delhi Police Headquarters on June 21 to meet with the commissioner and officially lodge his complaint.

Honey Singh files police complaint after alleged death threat from Canadian gangster: Reports

Goldy Brar, the prime suspect in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is currently evading law enforcement. Notably, Brar was already on the radar of authorities, as the Canadian government had listed him as one of the country's top 25 wanted criminals in May 2023. His involvement in such a serious crime has raised concerns about his potential threat to others in the music industry.

Coming to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s professional front, he has numerous chartbusters to his credit. He has achieved tremendous popularity and is celebrated as one of the most successful artists in the country. The singer-rapper's fans are showing support and solidarity during this challenging time, hoping for a swift resolution to the situation and the safety of their beloved artist.

Also Read: ‘Saiyaan Ji’ duo Nushrratt Bharuccha and Yo Yo Honey Singh set to collaborate again; pose together in LA

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.