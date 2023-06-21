comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.06.2023 | 7:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Honey Singh files police complaint after alleged death threat from Canadian gangster: Reports

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Honey Singh files police complaint after alleged death threat from Canadian gangster: Reports

en Bollywood News Honey Singh files police complaint after alleged death threat from Canadian gangster: Reports

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh files a police complaint in Delhi after receiving a death threat from Canadian gangster Goldy Brar, who is wanted for murder.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Renowned singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has taken legal action by filing a police complaint in Delhi on Wednesday, following a death threat he received from Canadian gangster Goldy Brar. According to reports, the threat was delivered to the artist in the form of a voice note. Taking the matter seriously, Yo Yo Honey Singh personally visited the Delhi Police Headquarters on June 21 to meet with the commissioner and officially lodge his complaint.

Honey Singh files police complaint after alleged death threat from Canadian gangster: Reports

Honey Singh files police complaint after alleged death threat from Canadian gangster: Reports

Goldy Brar, the prime suspect in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is currently evading law enforcement. Notably, Brar was already on the radar of authorities, as the Canadian government had listed him as one of the country's top 25 wanted criminals in May 2023. His involvement in such a serious crime has raised concerns about his potential threat to others in the music industry.

Coming to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s professional front, he has numerous chartbusters to his credit. He has achieved tremendous popularity and is celebrated as one of the most successful artists in the country. The singer-rapper's fans are showing support and solidarity during this challenging time, hoping for a swift resolution to the situation and the safety of their beloved artist.

Also Read: ‘Saiyaan Ji’ duo Nushrratt Bharuccha and Yo Yo Honey Singh set to collaborate again; pose together in LA

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

On World Yoga Day, Subhash Ghai announces…

John Abraham and Sharvari commence shooting…

Dhanush to star in intense story Tere Ishk…

It’s a baby boy! Dipika Kakar, Shoaib…

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan to record…

Akshay Kumar says ‘box office numbers’ do…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification