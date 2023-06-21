Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment have announced their next film together titled Vedaa. It stars John Abraham, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee and is directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film went on floors in Rajasthan yesterday on June 20. The makers have said that the film promises “thrilling experience filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action.” They have also said that the movie will see John play a mentor who will guide and train Sharvari’s character.

John Abraham and Sharvari commence shooting Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa

Sharing his excitement at the film, John said in a statement, “I am looking forward to giving my all for this project. This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey.”

Sharvari made her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Yash Raj Films in 2021. “Nikkhil sir is one of the most disruptive voices in Indian cinema and I feel lucky to be directed by him so early in my career,” she said. “I would like to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as Vedaa. It’s a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey. I love the entire Emmay Entertainment team and I want to thank them for nurturing me creatively with this film. I’m super excited about filming Vedaa.”

The actor-director pair of John and Nikkhil is back with this film after the successful Batla House. The filmmaker said, “Post Batla House, John and I were wondering how best to solidly our collaboration. With Vedaa we have found that hard-hitting story that can be elevated to a wider and broader audience with some incredible action. Sharvari is possibly one of the most hard-working actors I have had the pleasure of working with. The way she has got into the skin of the character and has made it her own is so inspiring.”

Talking about its association with Emmay and JA Entertainment, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said, “After the success of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, we are happy to team up once again with Emmay Entertainment. Our previous collaboration with John Abraham on Parmanu was a huge success as well. Vedaa is a gripping story and the way Nikkhil has visualised it will ensures dollops of thrill with a very strong message.”

Monisha Advani of Emmay Entertainment added, “We at Emmay always look to tell stories we believe in. Vedaa is one such story. With Nikkhil and John reuniting after Batla House, I am excited for the audience to see the magic they create once again.”

Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is slated to release next year.

