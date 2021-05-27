Rather than support his son in his attempts to stand up for the show Indian Idol which was recently criticized by singer Amit Kumar, Udit Narayan has called his son Aditya “childish” for taking a stand.

Sounding a bit hurt Aditya the protective son, says, “Theek hai, sir. I am in this world because of my parents. The matter ends there. Har maa-baap ki nazar mein unka beta hamesha bachcha hi hota hai. I am honest to my work and will continue to be so. Not everyone has to agree with my view. And that’s okay.”

However Aditya does feel hurt about how much of his time and effort he puts into Indian Idol and how little appreciation there is from some quarters for all the hard work that goes into it. “I feel sad that the very people I try to entertain through Indian Idol forget that the pandemic has hit our household too. Like everyone else we too are worried and stressed. We’re not a pandemic-proof family.”

Aditya says he has familial responsibilities which impel him to work hard. “My parents are in the age-bracket of retirement. I have a wife now. Soon we’ll have children. I’ve a house to run and bills to pay. Setting my worries aside I work hard every day to bring a smile on the faces of the audience during these stressful times.”

