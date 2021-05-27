Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.05.2021 | 10:56 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty, currently recovering 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap recently underwent an angioplasty. The filmmaker had complained of mild chest pain. He is currently recovering.

Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty, currently recovering 

As per reports, Anurag Kashyap faced slight discomfort in his chest last week and went to a Mumbai hospital to get it checked. A few blockages in his heart were revealed during the angiography. He was then admitted. His spokesperson confirmed that he underwent surgery and that he is currently recuperating. He has been advised of a week's rest.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap recently wrapped Dobaaraa. This marks his reunion with Taapsee Pannu after Manmarziyaan. The film will also star Pavail Gulati in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: A MEGA helicopter based entry scene…

SCOOP: Atlee gave the final narration of his…

EXCLUSIVE: Toofaan actor Mrunal Thakur on…

Varun Dhawan turns down Dhyanchand biopic

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai was shot…

Farhan Akhtar donates to a food donation…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification