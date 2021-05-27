Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap recently underwent an angioplasty. The filmmaker had complained of mild chest pain. He is currently recovering.

As per reports, Anurag Kashyap faced slight discomfort in his chest last week and went to a Mumbai hospital to get it checked. A few blockages in his heart were revealed during the angiography. He was then admitted. His spokesperson confirmed that he underwent surgery and that he is currently recuperating. He has been advised of a week's rest.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap recently wrapped Dobaaraa. This marks his reunion with Taapsee Pannu after Manmarziyaan. The film will also star Pavail Gulati in the lead role.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

