Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan has been receiving a lot of flak for taking a dig at singer Amit Kumar for criticizing the contestants on the show.

Aditya says he is unfazed by the criticism. “To all those who are trolling and lashing out at me I say, Shashtaang Pranaam to all and God bless you. I feel like that cheetah who wouldn’t move to prove he’s the fastest in a dog race. Sometimes trying to prove your point is an insult to your own intelligence and experience. This is how I feel while defending arguably the best collection of contestants on a reality show. Indian Idol is the no.1 reality show for 26 weeks running. Do I need to defend it?”

However Aditya is glad the contestants are learning to deal with flak at such a young age. “Accha hai. They are getting to know the harsh reality of the world outside the reality show. As their fans grow, so will the critics. It is inevitable.”

Aditya who is stationed in Daman nowadays shooting for Indian Idol is in Mumbai for break. He says he likes being in Daman. “I get to ride my Harley Davidson on the near-empty roads.”

