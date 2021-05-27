Bollywood Hungama

Anurag Kashyap says he is “Recovering Well”

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Avant garde filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had to undergo emergency heart surgery earlier this week. When I touched base with him he replied, "Recovering well."

Anurag Kashyap says he is "Recovering Well"

That should come as a relief to all of Kashyap’s fans and well -wishers. Covid apart, this is not a good time to be Anurag Kashyap. Last year he was accused of sexual misconduct by a starlet who has now miraculously disappeared. Apparently Kashyap has documents to prove that he was not in India when the alleged incident happened.

Before he could get a breather from that attack Anurag’s premises were raided for income-tax irregularities.

Now comes the health issues which luckily are not that serious, though Kashyap would have to lead a more disciplined alcohol-free life now. We wish him quick recovery. And yes, hardships are said to come in a bunch of three. Anurag has already exhausted his quota.

