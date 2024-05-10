Sonam Kapoor reveals her passion for showcasing India’s rich craftsmanship worldwide: “I try and highlight the country’s heritage and diversity in every way possible”

Sonam Kapoor is the last word for fashion in India. A global fashion and luxury icon, often referred by the West as the cultural ambassador of India to the world, Sonam has single-handedly brought fashion into focus in India. Her towering impact and equity with all major global fashion & luxury brands has been acknowledged globally!

Sonam Kapoor reveals her passion for showcasing India’s rich craftsmanship worldwide: “I try and highlight the country’s heritage and diversity in every way possible”

Sonam is proud to represent India’s beautiful heritage, history, and diversity on top global platforms. She said, “If I had to represent India in one way or another, I would highlight the country’s diversity and resilience. The fact that we have such a strong cultural heritage and ancient civilisation means that whatever is made in India has great value. It is a multicultural place where people from many faiths live together in harmony, and representing that is of utmost importance.”

She added, “Besides being the land of yoga and spiritualism, for which India is renowned in other parts of the world, it is also celebrated for its music and artisanal craftsmanship. It is the realm of jewellery and embroidery. Most notably, numerous haute couture and luxury houses have their clothing intricately embroidered in India.”

UK’s prestigious media house The Standard, hailed Sonam Kapoor as one of UK’s TOP 40 Best Dressed people in 4 decades! Apart from Sonam, Harry Styles, Kate Middleton, Rosamund Pike, Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Bianca Jagger, Alexa Chung, Stormzy, Naomi Campbel, Edward Enninful, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Philo, Akshata Murty (businessperson and wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak), among others graced the TOP 40 list!

Recently, according to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact for luxury fashion brands in 2023!

Sonam impacts pop culture significantly through her fashion and style. She uses her social media platform to champion Indian craftsmanship.

She said, “When you have a platform, there is a responsibility to put your most authentic self forward. You must represent your truest self and not a façade. When you have the right moral values and world views, it is interesting to see how people appreciate that and attach themselves to it.”

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for two tent pole projects, details of which are set to be announced in the coming months.

