The Bhamla Foundation, under the leadership of its chairman Asif Bhamla, officially launched its World Environment Day 2025 campaign today, continuing its commitment to environmental advocacy on a global scale. This year's campaign, titled "Tik Tik Plastic 3.0", focuses on the theme of #BeatPlasticPollution, addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

World Environment Day 2025: Asif Bhamla, Ajay Devgn, Imtiaz Ali and Hungama’s Neeraj Roy unite for Tik Tik Plastic 3.0

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will headline the campaign, using his influence to promote awareness about plastic pollution and encourage sustainable practices. Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has been brought on board to curate the creative aspects of the initiative, ensuring the message is communicated with impact and imagination.

Supporting the campaign’s digital strategy is Neeraj Roy, Founder and CEO of Hungama Digital Media, who will help amplify the campaign’s reach through innovative online platforms.

"Tik Tik Plastic 3.0" marks the third installment of the Bhamla Foundation’s ongoing environmental movement, building on the success of its previous efforts to create mass awareness around plastic waste and ecological sustainability. By involving major figures from the entertainment and digital industries, the campaign aims to engage a wider audience, particularly the youth, and inspire collective action against plastic pollution.

The campaign will roll out across multiple platforms in the lead-up to World Environment Day on June 5, 2025, combining creative content, social media initiatives, and community outreach programs. With its focus on collaboration and creativity, "Tik Tik Plastic 3.0" seeks to make a meaningful contribution to global efforts aimed at reducing plastic waste and protecting the planet for future generations.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.