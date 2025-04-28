After the strong reception of its first season, Hasratein, Hungama OTT’s most-watched original series, is back with Season 2. Hungama Digital Media has announced the return of its anthology series, promising a deeper exploration of complex emotions and personal journeys.

Hasratein Season 2 premiered on April 17, 2025, with two new episodes. The show continues to explore the emotional, intimate, and often unspoken lives of women, diving into themes of desire, identity, and self-expression. Produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms and directed by Vaibhav Singh and Anshuman K Singh, the new season introduces six fresh stories that aim to be both thought-provoking and authentic.

Season 1 was praised for its honest portrayal of women’s inner worlds, gaining a large viewership and strong critical support. Building on that success, Hasratein 2 looks to push the conversation further, presenting narratives that challenge societal norms and address subjects often left unexplored. The show is being released in three parts: two episodes dropped on April 17, two more will release on April 24, and the final two on April 30 — all exclusively on Hungama OTT.

Speaking about the launch, Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital Media, said, "With the return of Hasratein Season 2, we're bringing you stories that dive deeper, explore more and truly resonate on a personal level. This season pushes storytelling boundaries, tackling themes of desire, self-discovery and raw human emotions. We've always been focused on delivering content that speaks to you, connects with your experiences and lingers long after the credits roll. We're excited to bring you these bold, meaningful stories that are sure to leave an unforgettable impact."

Aiming to reflect silent revolutions and personal longings, Hasratein 2 is now available for streaming on Hungama OTT. The series is also accessible through partner platforms, including Tata Play Binge, Watcho, Airtel Xstream Play, PlayboxTV, RailWire Broadband TV, and BSNL.

