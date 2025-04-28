Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has responded to criticism surrounding his and wife Dipika Kakar’s recent posts about their trip to Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The couple, who had earlier reassured their fans about their safety following reports of a terror attack in the region, found themselves at the centre of an unexpected social media backlash.

Shoaib Ibrahim issues clarification after backlash over Pahalgam trip post

In his latest vlog, Shoaib explained the timeline of events and emphasized that there was no connection between their posts and the tragic incident. He said, “We flew from Srinagar to Delhi on April 22. While we were mid-flight, the Pahalgam terror attack occurred, and we had no knowledge about it. There was no connection. When we landed and switched our phones on, we were flooded with messages enquiring about our safety. Initially, the news was only a couple of injuries. We thought it was responsible to inform our well-wishers that we were safe, and in the same breath, I mentioned the vlog — but without any intention of promoting it.”

Addressing allegations that he used the situation to draw attention to his vlog, Shoaib added, “Maine ek story daal di that we are fine and we will update you. Uss story ka jo bawaal banaya hai kai logo ne, kuch media portals ne, aur kuch YouTube channels ne. Toh mera woh koi intention nahi tha ki mujhe apna vlog promote karna hai. It was just ki mere paas uss samay information nahi thi. Dheere dheere videos aa rahe the social media pe tab khud ko bura lag raha tha (I had simply put up a story informing that we are fine and that we will update you. The kind of uproar created by some people, some media portals, and some YouTube channels was unnecessary. I had no intention of promoting my vlog. At that moment, I had no detailed information. As more videos surfaced on social media, I myself started feeling terrible).”

Shoaib further urged everyone to exercise sensitivity during such situations, explaining that their first instinct was to ease the concerns of their fans and followers who were worried about their well-being. He reiterated that the timing was unfortunate and stressed that neither he nor his wife Dipika Kakar had any intention to be insensitive toward the tragedy.

The couple had recently shared pictures from their stay in Pahalgam, days before the unforeseen terror attack took place. Their social media updates triggered a wave of concern initially, but later spiralled into unfounded accusations, leading to Shoaib’s public clarification.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim assure fans of their safety after Kashmir visit amid terror attack concerns

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.