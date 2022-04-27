The release date for the live-action adventure feature Barbie from the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie with a star-studded supporting cast of Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, was announced on Tuesday during the Warner Bros. presentation at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon.

Warner Bros.’ sets summer 2023 release date for Barbie; shares first look image of Margot Robbie as the titular character

As The Hollywood Reporter exclusively shared, Warner Bros.’ all-star Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, will open in theaters on July 21, 2023, the studio announced at CinemaCon on Tuesday evening. Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll alongside a star cast of Ryan Gosling as Ken, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell. Plot details are being kept in a Malibu dream house, but sources indicate that there is a meta-aspect to the proceedings. Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel. Production is already underway.

Co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach with Gerwig directing, the much-anticipated film will open against Christopher Nolan’s sprawling ensemble film Oppenheimer. The film is produced by LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerly and Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner along with Josey McNamara and Ynon Kreiz. On top of acting, Robbie is producing the project. This marks Robbie’s latest collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures after starring as anti-hero Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Birds of Prey, and 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

