South Korean female group TWICE’s Sana tested positive for Covid-19 prior to PCR testing for departure from Japan. The Japanese singer stayed behind in Japan after Tokyo Dome concert while other group members headed back to Korea.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the group’s agency JYP Entertainment announced on April 26 that ahead of TWICE’s return to Korea following their historic Tokyo Dome concert, all of the members underwent PCR testing for their departure. While the other eight members’ test results came back negative, Sana tested positive, forcing her to remain behind in Japan to self-isolate as her bandmates flew back to Korea that day. “This is JYP Entertainment. We are sorry to inform you that TWICE member Sana has tested positive for COVID-19 today (April 26th) after PCR testing for departure,” read the statement issued by the agency.

“Sana arrived in Japan on April 16th (Saturday) and was released from quarantine on April 20th (Wednesday), testing negative for two PCR testings,” the statement continued. “While staying in Japan, all members proceeded with antigen testing everyday and all tested negative during three days of the concert. Sana has received her third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently quarantined and recuperating, following the disease control guidelines. Other 8 members have tested negative and departed Japan.”

Concluding the statement, JYP Entertainment wrote, “We sincerely apologize for causing concern to our fans and related people. JYP Entertainment will position the artist’s health as the utmost priority and provide everything possible to support the artist’s swift recovery. Thank you.” TWICE, which comprises of nine members Momo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon, Mina, Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Tzuyu, is currently on their 4th World Tour III, the group’s second global concert tour, to promote their third and latest album, “Formula of Love: O+T=<3.” The group is currently scheduled to hold their first-ever stadium concert in Los Angeles on May 14 and 15.

