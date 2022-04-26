Sony Pictures has officially announced Venom 3 during Sony’s closing CinemaCon reel of upcoming projects, giving a brief tease at the picture’s logo.

Sony announces third installment for Tom Hardy starrer Venom at ComicCon

According to a Deadline report, Sony teased Venom 3 during the closing CinemaCon reel where the studio’s upcoming feature projects were revealed. Being the briefest of teases, the studio just teased the pic’s logo in the closing sizzle reel. The first two films, which starred Tom Hardy as the Marvel spider-antihero, proved to be a blockbuster hit for the studio. No writer, director, or stars are officially attached to the sequel, but Hardy will reportedly be back to lead the solo franchise.

After the events of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the film’s return was previously teased in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home end credits scene and now that the CinemaCon presentation has unveiled studio’s upcoming project lineup, plans for third Venom movie have officially been firmed up. Sony's upcoming Marvel content includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter and Dakota Johnson's Madame Web which will bow next year, while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set for release in 2023 as well.

Sony also recently announced plans for an El Muerto movie starring Bad Bunny at CinemaCon that will come out in January 2024. Per reports, it is quite likely that Venom 3 will come out later in 2024.

