Vivek Agnihotri directed The Kashmir Files surprised all with its box office performance. The film that was released on March 11 alongside Prabhas' Radhe Shyam crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in a week's time. The film caught on with word-of-mouth publicity, not just in India but outside India as well. Now, two months after the theatrical release of the film, the makers of the film are hosting a musical evening called ‘Sounds of The Kashmir Files’.

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar to attend the ‘Sounds Of The Kashmir Files’ musical event at Opera House on May 13

The film's music has been composed by Rohit Sharma who will be conducting the film's musical evening on May 13 at Opera House in Mumbai. The event will be graced by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actors Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar. For the film, Rohit Sharma composed the music for the title theme song, ‘Al Jihad’, ‘Brahma Dutt's Theme’, ‘Azadi’, ‘Krishna's theme’, ‘Raliv, GaliveYa Chaliv’, and ‘Death of Sharda’. Composer Swapnil Bandodkar composed the song ‘Hum Dekhenge’ from the film.

The Kashmir Files was made on a moderate budget and turned out to be one of the most successful films post-pandemic. While the film that narrated the Kashmiri Pandit exodus was well received in India and several other countries, recently Singapore banned the films in their country for the ‘provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims’.

ALSO READ: Vivek Agnihotri says his scheduled press conference for The Kashmir Files at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club was cancelled; calls it “undemocratic”

More Pages: The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.