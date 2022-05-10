South Korean pop group GOT7 is all set to meet their fans ahead of their forthcoming full-group comeback. The group revealed a teaser poster for their 2022 FAN CON HOMECOMING with I GOT 7 on Monday, announcing their fan meeting.

GOT7 to hold fan-concert at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul ahead of long-awaited full-group comeback

The announcement comes right after the group confirmed their first comeback since parting ways with longtime agency JYP Entertainment. The fan meeting will be held over two days on May 21 and 22 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul and lead right up to the group’s album release on May 23. Both dates will be available as in-person events, while the May 22 event will be held online as well.

The Homecoming fancon will mark the group's first fan event, taking place after around a year and five months post the sixth-anniversary fancon, The Winter We Loved, which was held online in December 2020. On May 9, the septet marked the anniversary of their fandom Ahgase (short for “I GOT 7”) by dropping the first teaser announcing the name and date of the release for their much-awaited comeback. The group rebranded and launched new social media accounts to mark their official return.

GOT7 will be returning with a self-titled EP on May 23. The forthcoming mini album GOT7 marks the group’s first album release since parting ways with JYP Entertainment last year, following the release of their fourth studio album Breath of Love : Last Piece in November 2020, along with its pre-release single “Breath” and lead single “Last Piece”. The comeback will mark GOT7's first music release in about 1 year and 3 months since the release of their 4th digital single "Encore" last February of 2021.

