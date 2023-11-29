Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri slammed airline Indigo after he and his fellow passengers were stuck on a flight for over one and a half hours.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has slammed popular airline Indigo after he and his fellow passengers were stuck on a flight for over one and a half hours with no information, water, or clean toilets. Agnihotri took to Twitter to share his grievance, revealing that he had boarded the flight at 11:10 am but was stuck on the aircraft until 12:40 pm.

Vivek Agnihotri LASHES OUT at Indigo for delay and poor service: “Always found their crew-flyer interaction pathetic”

Agnihotri demanded that he and his fellow passengers be awarded a refund of their tickets, stating, “Boarded the aircraft at 11.10 AM. It’s 12.40. 1.30 hrs and not a word of information from the captain or crew. Flights get delayed all over the world but such indifference to passengers is a unique quality that @IndiGo6E possesses. Also, isn’t there a way to know the delay? What are all these highly advanced AI softwares for? Why lock flyers in a tunnel with AC with hassled and lost crew?”

He further added, “Toilets are filthy with tissue papers all over the floor. People screaming for water. Every hostess passing it on to another. I rarely fly Indigo and always found their crew-flyer interaction pathetic. Flyers getting angry is not their fault. Airlines and their crew ensure outrage with their indifference or arrogance. If flights get delayed beyond 30 mnts, shouldn’t airlines refund a part of airfare?”

Indigo’s official social media handle responded to Agnihotri’s tweet, revealing that the delay was due to air traffic congestion at Mumbai airport. They apologized for the inconvenience and stated that they would take Agnihotri’s feedback into account.

Boarded the aircraft at 11.10 AM. It’s 12.40. 1.30 hrs and not a word of information from the captain or crew. Flights get delayed all over the world but such indifference to passengers is a unique quality that @IndiGo6E possesses. Also, isn’t there a way to know the delay? What… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2023

“Mr Agnihotri, we extend our gratitude for allowing us to address this on the call. We truly regret the delay which was due to ATC congestion at Mumbai airport. Further, we have duly noted your feedback which will be relayed to the concerned team. We look forward to providing a positive experience on your next travel with us,” they said.

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri announces 3-part Mahabharata film based on S. L. Bhyrappa’s novel ‘Parva’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.