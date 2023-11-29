Salman Khan, whose security was upgraded earlier this year, continues to receive threats made by Lawrence Bishnoi. Despite the fact that the latter is in jail after his association with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, Bishnoi has been posting several threats to Khan, because of which the Bollywood superstar also received a license to carry a personal weapon, on the grounds of self-defense. Now, adding to the list, is a social media post which was posted during the weekend that uninhibitedly described the gunfire attack at at Gippy Grewal’s residence in Vancouver, Canada along with a warning also issued to Khan. The police has decided to review the security given to the Tiger 3 star after this social media post, further also continuing their investigation in the matter.

Followed by this incident, a police officer opened up about the action being taken wherein the officer revealed that they have also written to the social media platform to check where the post has been generated from, along with investigating the credibility and authenticity of the social media account. They are currently in the process of tracking the IP address to know more about the person who is handling the account in the absence of Bishnoi since he is in jail.

For the unversed, Gippy Garewal recently witnessed an attack at his residence in Vancouver, Canada, owing to his budding friendship with Salman Khan. Although the Punjabi actor-singer maintained that his relationship with Khan has been professional and that he has hardly met the actor a couple of times, the threats continued to aim at his friendship with the Tiger 3 star. The note, which was posted on Facebook under an account which was named Lawrence Bishnoi, said, “You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you.”

