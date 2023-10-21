This morning Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next film in Bangalore. The film titled Parva: The Epic Tale of Dharma will be based on a book named Parva, written by S. L. Bhyrappa. It will be 3 parts big franchise. As the director brought this big announcement to the audience, the team of the film was present at the event.

Vivek Agnihotri announces 3-part Mahabharata film based on S. L. Bhyrappa’s novel ‘Parva’

At the event, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi, co-writer, Prakash Belawadi, and author of the novel Parva, S. L. Bhyrappa were present. While announcing his next project, Parva, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, "We, at I am Buddha Production are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’: PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA."

Moreover, the actress and producer, Pallavi Joshi said, "It is a great honor to be sitting next to living legend, S. L. Bhyrappa, I never dreamt of ever this day, and happy as I am to be making 'Parva' into a film. I want to understand the mammoth responsibility that we have on our shoulders. It is not easy handling a subject like Parva, handling the vision of the author. Do you know a trip of self-exploration to our films? Parva as a film that will be made in 3 parts, but will also be making this film in two languages, Kannada and English. It is great to have our friend, Prakash Belawadi as co-writer for our project."

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Parva will be based on a book named Parva that is written by S. L. Bhyrappa in the Kannada language. It is a retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata that is narrated through the personal reflections of the principal characters. The novel is widely praised and acclaimed as a modern classic.

