On November 22, on Kartik Aaryan's birthday, the actor announced that he had signed Karan Johar's upcoming film. The announcement also mentioned that the grand flick will release in cinemas on Independence Day 2025. Exactly a week later, on November 29, news came in that Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 will also release on Independence Day in 2025.

Interestingly, if this clash takes place, it'll mean that it would be the first time that the films of Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions would release on the same day. Both the reputed producers are quite close, as is common knowledge. Karan started his career in films by assisting on Aditya's debut film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Karan Johar, in multiple interviews, has spoken highly of Aditya Chopra and his family. And as expected, they have always ensured that they don't release their films on the same day, presumably to not cut into the business of each other.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror in February 2014, Karan Johar spoke highly of Aditya Chopra, Yash Chopra and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, “They (Aditya, Yash, SRK) conceived, conceptualized and envisioned this company. Tomorrow if I am asked to wipe the floors of Red Chillies (Shah Rukh Khan’s production house) and Yash Raj, I will do so. And I know if I ever need SRK and Adi, they will be there for me.”

As a result, it'll be interesting to see the clash between War 2 and Kartik Aaryan's untitled next on August 15, 2025, if it does take place, as planned.

August 15, 2025 is obviously a high-in-demand date as a national holiday, Independence Day, falls on that day. Janmashtami, meanwhile, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 16. Usually, no big film releases a week after Independence Day. Hence, the August 15 release will also benefit from the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday on Wednesday, August 27, in the second week.

