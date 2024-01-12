The untitled action film project is currently in the preparatory stages, with Vir Das set to essay the lead role.

Vir Das, the Emmy award-winning, actor-comedian celebrated for his unparalleled comedic flair and international acclaim, is set to venture into uncharted territory with his maiden foray into the action film genre. Recognized as the foremost Indian comedian on the global stage, Vir Das is gearing up to redefine his artistic boundaries and capture the imagination of audiences worldwide with his debut in an adrenaline-pumping action film.

Vir Das to star in his first-ever action film; says, “The prep is intense”

Known for his impeccable style of comedy, Vir Das has consistently pushed the envelope of entertainment, earning him accolades and a massive fan following across the globe. Now, he is all set to showcase a hitherto unseen facet of his talent as he steps into action cinema.

Vir Das, who has conquered the comedy world with his wit and charm, expresses his excitement about this new chapter in his career, stating, "I've always believed in challenging myself and exploring new horizons. Comedy will always be my first love, but the thrill of stepping into the action genre is a whole new adventure. The prep is intense, and I am diving headfirst into this exciting project. I can't wait to bring something fresh and exhilarating to the audience."

The untitled action film project is currently in the preparatory stages, with Vir Das set to essay the lead role. The film, expected to commence production in mid-2024, promises to be a thrilling ride that will highlight Vir's versatility as an actor and present him in a completely new light.

