Sanjay Dutt recently was seen interacting with the media during his visit to Gaya in Bihar.

Sanjay Dutt, whose special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and the power packed role in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo was much loved by audience, has been on a trip away from home. The actor was recently seen in Bihar where he visited the pious Gaya river and was seen performing the Hindu ritual of Pind daan. Furthermore, we hear that the actor was surrounded by fans as well as media and even though he was on a trip, he took some time out to interact with them.

Sanjay Dutt performs ‘Pind daan’ and prays for the souls of his ancestors in Bihar

Sanjay Dutt was seen performing the Pind Daan at the Vishnupad Temple, which is expected to be a Hindu ritual that signifies paying homage to ancestors. The Munnabhai actor was seen performing it in Gaya where places like The Phalgu River, Vishnupad Temple and Akshay Vat Tree are known to be auspicious to conduct this ritual. We hear that Dutt was also seen praying for the souls of late parents, legendary actor Sunil Dutt and yesteryear actress Nargis Dutt along with the rest of his ancestors from his family.

#WATCH | Bihar | Actor Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya and performed 'Pind Daan' of his parents and ancestors today. pic.twitter.com/2j3Uz9hk5c — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024



During his visit, reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt was swamped with fans who were eager to catch a glimpse of the star outside the temple he visited and Dutt even obliged to this request. He is also expected to have had a brief interaction with the media wherein he also expressed his happiness over the inauguration of the Ayodhya temple.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has several interesting projects to look forward to, not just in Hindi but also in other languages. The actor has the Telugu film Double iSmart, Kannada film KD The Devil in the pipeline, along with Hindi films like the horror comedy The Virgin Tree, Baap, and also, Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

