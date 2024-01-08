A certain tweet mocking Indian tourism and beaches shared by a Maldivian Minister has sparked an outrage on social media, followed by which even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi decided to showcase his support to Indian tourism and promoted the picturesque islands of Lakshwadeep. His gesture further resulted in many celebrities joining hands to promote the beautiful blue waters of India. Amused at the turn of events and the ongoing cold war between both the countries, Vir Das decided to share a quirky take on it.

Vir Das shares a quirky tweet about influencers unable to post about Maldives; says, “They are TERRIFIED to post them”

Vir Das, who recently made his country proud by bringing the International Emmy Trophy for his comedy show, decided to take to social media to share an interesting post about how influencers will be affected by the ongoing social media battle over Indian and Maldivian tourism and would be too afraid to share photos from the picturesque islands. He joked on X, formerly known as Twitter, as he wrote, “Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, Somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them :-)”

Many users reacted to this wherein some advised to post the new photos to be from Lakshwadeep even if it is from Maldives whereas a few others pointed out that the matter would end soon, and once Bollywood celebs would revert to promoting Maldives tourism.

Firstly, happy Lakshadweep is getting some love! Secondly, Somewhere in the Maldives, right now, is an Indian celebrity/influencer, who didn’t eat carbs for two weeks, took the best vacation photos ever, and is TERRIFIED to post them :-) — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 8, 2024



For the unversed, Maldives tourism has featured many Bollywood celebrities as their brand ambassadors in the past. Meanwhile, the current situation has resulted some of these celebrities refraining from talking about their association with Maldivian tourism and continue to shower their love and appreciation on Lakshwadeep Islands, a union territory located near Kerala.

Also Read: After Emmys 2023 win, Vir Das to become the first Indian comedian to perform at Apollo Theatre in London

