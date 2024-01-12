He was buried in Chote Sarkar graveyard, Badaun and his last rites were conducted with state honours.

Late classical singer Ustad Rashid Khan, who passed away on January 9, 2024, at age 55, was laid to rest in his hometown in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. He was buried in Chote Sarkar graveyard, Badaun and his last rites were conducted with state honours. The late singer breathed his last in Kolkata. People around the world, who knew his music, have been paying tribute to the legendary singer.

Ustad Rashid Khan laid to rest in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh with state honours

Ustad Rashid Khan gained widespread recognition for his exceptional vocal abilities. He belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana, known for the Hindustani classical music. He learned music from a very young age as he began his training under his maternal grandfather, Ustad Ghulam Qadir Khan, and his father, Ustad Sharafat Hussain Khan. He also received training from his uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan.

Known for his immense abilities in khayal and thumri genres of Hindustani classical music, his performances would move the audiences to feel several emotions. While he was known for his classical music, he had crooned several Bollywood songs including ‘Aaoge Jab Tum’ in Kareena Kapoor Khan – Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met, and ‘Allah Hi Reham’ in the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer My Name is Khan.

Over the years, Ustad Rashid Khan was felicitated with several honours for his contributions to music, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

